Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man for resisting arrest last week after authorities observed the suspect fighting his brother.
David H. Harris, 50, 1121 Alabama St., Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for resisting an officer.
Deputies made contact with Harris while investigating a 911 hang up call in the area of Standifer Place and Reddix Lane.
Harris was arguing with his brother in the driveway of 1900 Standifer Place at the time of deputies’ arrival, according to the Jan. 24 arrest report.
Deputies observed Harris grab his brother’s arms and jerk him violently.
Deputies said they instructed Harris to turn around and put his hands behind his back so they could detain him, but Harris jerked away from deputies.
