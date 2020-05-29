Monroe Police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder last week after authorities responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Forest Drive.
Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. The victim claimed Dennis Moran, 61, of 2208 Gordon Ave., Monroe, shot him inside an apartment.
During questioning, Moran told police that he was arguing with the victim about not opening the front door fast enough.
Moran told police he brandished his Lorcin L25 handgun and pointed the handgun at the victim. Moran admitted he shot the victim as the victim fled the apartment.
“Moran advised that he knew prior to firing his weapon that he was about to shoot (the victim),” stated the May 20 arrest report. “Moran was only able to fire one round at (the victim) due to his weapon malfunctioning.”
The victim was air lifted to a hospital in Shreveport for treatment.
Police learned that both parties were highly intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Moran is a convicted felon and is prohibited from carrying or possessing a gun, police said.
Moran was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
