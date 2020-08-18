Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on drug charges as well as one count of animal cruelty last week after authorities searched the suspect's home because of a tip that he was selling drugs from the house.
Before searching the house, police detained Mark Lajai Newbill, 31, of 1408 Filhiol Ave., Monroe. Newbill denied having any drugs inside the house.
“Upon our entry into the residence, officers observed a small puppy inside an air-tight gray storage bin,” stated the Aug. 12 arrest report. “This bind also did not have any breathing holes in it. The storage bin was closed with a lid on top of it, with another container on top of it applying pressure. The puppy appeared to be very timid and could not stop shaking.”
There was no food or water inside the plastic bin.
“Had the puppy been inside this bin for an extended length of time, the puppy would have died,” stated the arrest report.
Inside the house, police found an Ecstasy pill, several marijuana seeds, and a glass jar containing marijuana residue.
Newbill was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on animal cruelty, possession of Ecstasy, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
