Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies working the street crimes apprehension team, or SCAT, arrested a Monroe man last week for possession of heroin and methamphetamine.
Authorities received a tip that Anthony Charles Cascio, 30, of 1000 North 8th St., Monroe, was selling drugs from his home.
When asked about any illegal items in his house, Cascio said he had “maybe some weed, meth and heroin,” according to the Dec. 10 arrest report.
During a search, deputies found one gram of meth and .5 grams of meth.
Cascio claimed ownership of the drugs.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.