Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man earlier this month after he was accused of strangling his girlfriend.
Monroe man charged for strangulation
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- No. 4 OCS eliminated in heated quarterfinal contest
- No. 6 Sterlington girls upset in second round
- Local teams show out in 2023 Polar Bear Classic
- Playoff roundup: West Monroe scores upset, St. Frederick wins local showdown
- Wossman punches ticket to state tourney, improves win streak to 21
- Former OPSB employee suspected of misspending funds
- Jim Brown: Dealing with dreaded disease
- Ouachita runs past Parkway in opening round victory
- Foster to represent Louisiana
- Criminal history sinks Clawdaddy’s alcohol permit
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man earlier this month after he was acc… Read moreMonroe man charged for strangulation
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Monroe man last week on suspicion of … Read moreMonroe man charged for fentanyl possession
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Local teams flexed in the 2023 Polar Bear Classic. Read moreLocal teams show out in 2023 Polar Bear Classic
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreA League Cup final play and irresistible plus juice in the EPL: Best Bets for Feb. 26
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The Wossman Lady Wildcats are a super team. Read moreMARTIN: Wossman flirts with history in state title pursuit
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man last week on suspicion of felony theft. Read moreMonroe man arrested on suspicion of stealing limo tires
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreAs March approaches, we've got two top college basketball picks: Best Bets for Feb. 25
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Playoff upsets and a local showdown round out all the first-round action for boys basketball… Read morePlayoff roundup: West Monroe scores upset, St. Frederick wins local showdown
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Run, Lions, run. Read moreOuachita runs past Parkway in opening round victory
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
We’re just two months away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and of course, there are mock drafts and… Read moreNFL Draft 2023: If Saints want Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, what pick would they have to spend?
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week after he allegedly struck his mother. Read moreWest Monroe man accused of assaulting mother
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreTaking advantage of the Suns' situation for an NBA wager: Best Bet for Feb. 24
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series got off to an entertaining start last week at the Daytona 500, bu… Read more2023 Pala Casino 400 betting guide: Redemption in store for Chase Elliott at Auto Club?
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The No. 4 Ouachita Christian Lady Eagles were bounced from the Select Division IV playoffs w… Read moreNo. 4 OCS eliminated in heated quarterfinal contest
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
When sports fans speak of historical dominance on the hardwood, the Wossman Lady Wildcats (2… Read moreWossman punches ticket to state tourney, improves win streak to 21
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a man last week on suspicion of striking a victi… Read moreSuspect accused of battering man with baseball bat
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreValue in early week XFL; Pels look for hot post-break start: Best Bets for Thursday (Feb. 23)
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The West Monroe Board of Aldermen announced Tuesday that the city plans to levy a one-percen… Read moreWest Monroe plans to levy new taxes on hotels
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Officials with Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the area’s tourism bureau, voiced several concer… Read moreTourism bureau scrutinizes tennis court plans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.