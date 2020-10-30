Louisiana State Troopers arrested a Monroe man for a hit and run and driving without a license last week after learning about a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 165 near Richwood Road No. 2.
Antonio Washington, 34, of 19 Baker Lane, Rayville, was arrested on the charges.
Troopers made contact with the drive of one of the vehicles involved in the crash. That driver told State Police that he was struck by a black Dodge passenger car crossing Hwy 165 in front of him. Troopers patrolled the area and located the vehicle at Parkview Apartments in southern Monroe.
Troopers made contact with Washington and reported his slurred speech, unsure balance and moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person.
Washington performed poorly on the field sobriety tests and was offered the Intoxilyzer 9000, according to the Oct. 24 arrest report.
Washington gave a proper sample with a blood alcohol content of .064 grams percent, State Police said.
