Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on a host of charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute last week after authorities stopped the suspect's automobile for a traffic violation.
Deputies detected the smell of marijuana from the open window on the driver's side.
The driver was identified as James S. Booth, 58, of 236 Dolly Drive, Monroe.
After a search of the automobile, Booth found a bag containing methamphetamine, a pill bottle containing Vyvanse, a cigarette pack containing marijuana cigarettes among other bags and containers with meth and marijuana inside them. A single-shot shotgun, bags, syringes, and a digital scale also were found inside the automobile.
Booth claimed the meth and marijuana were for his personal use.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of meth, no license plate light, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs.
