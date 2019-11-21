Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated battery and resisting an officer last Sunday after witnesses saw the suspect punch his girlfriend in the face.
The witnesses intervened to remove Johnny Ray Johnson, 32, of 1963 Samuel Drive, Monroe, from his girlfriend. Johnson armed himself with three kitchen knives, according to the Nov. 17 arrest report.
One of the witnesses tried to restrain Johnson, who cut the witness' hand.
Johnson ran away with the knives and into the bedroom where his girlfriend and her two small children were hiding, according to the arrest report. Johnson displayed the knives and yelled at his girlfriend, the arrest report stated.
Deputies forced entry and ordered Johnson to get on the ground. He refused, so deputies tased him. He tried to leave again, so they tased him a second time and restrained him.
Johnson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. He also was charged with domestic abuse battery (child endangerment) and domestic abuse aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.