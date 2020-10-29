Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on charges including battery of a dating partner last week after authorities received a complaint that the suspect dragged a victim into a bathroom and struck her.
Don D. Ricks, 54, of 1004 S 9th St., Monroe, was arrested for battery of a dating partner, false imprisonment, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer and threatening a public official.
According to the complainant, Ricks grabbed the victim by her t-shirt and dragged her into the bathroom against her will.
The victim claimed Ricks struck her with an open fist.
The victim described Ricks and said the pair had enjoyed a casual sexual relationship during the last three months with her spending the night occasionally.
Once Ricks was taken into custody, he began to resist by pulling away from officers and attempted to push officers away who were searching him, according to the Oct. 19 arrest report.
Ricks struck one officer in the right inner thigh with his right foot, police said.
Ricks also threatened to “deal with” the officer if he were to see the officer in public outside of uniform, according to the arrest report.
Once at Ouachita Correctional Center, Ricks continued to threaten the officer and his family with violence, the arrest report stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.