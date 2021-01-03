Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for striking a 68-year-old last week after he claimed he heard voices brought on by witchcraft.
Tybias M. Truly, 34, of 1941 Cagle Drive, Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for simple battery of the infirm.
According the Dec. 23 arrest report, the victim was knocked down while walking into the Ouachita Parish Library on Stubbs Avenue in Monroe.
The incident was caught on video and the suspect was identified to be Truly, according to officers.
During questioning, Truly admitted he struck the victim because he used a racial slur.
Truly also told authorities there was a lady inside the library who tricked him by using witchcraft on him and he believed the victim was using witchcraft.
Truly said he was hearing the voices until he struck the victim. After that, the voices stopped, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.