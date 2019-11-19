Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of criminal trespass last week after ambulance personnel found the suspect lying unconscious behind the city of Monroe's First Transit building.
Caridricken Edtoine Lenard, 41, of 116 Southpark Drive, Monroe, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
During the intake process at the hospital, Lenard became conscious and began cursing medical staff.
Hospital security officers made contact with Lenard, who claimed he did not want any medical attention. At that time, Lenard was asked to leave the premises.
“The arrestee then leaned against a sign in the parking lot of the hospital and was again told to leave at which time he began yelling profanity,” stated the Nov. 15 arrest report.
Deputies made contact with Lenard, who possessed a 9mm handgun. The handgun was revealed to have been stolen.
The arrest report did not indicate what Lenard was doing near the First Transit facility.
Lenard was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on criminal trespass, illegal possession of stolen firearms, and illegal carrying of weapons.
