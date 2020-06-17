Christopher Joe Stamper, 28, of Monroe was recently sentenced by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 20 years in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography.
Stamper is also required to register as a sex offender, according to U.S. Attorney David Joseph’s office.
As part of his guilty plea on Dec. 3, 2019, Stamper admitted that in November of 2018, he began communicating with an 11-year old girl from Washington on a mobile virtual reality gaming application called Avakin Life. On Nov. 2, 2018, Stamper and the minor female moved their conversation to text messages. Stamper asked the minor to talk “sexually” with him and proceeded to engage in “role-playing” conversations that were sexually explicit in nature. Stamper asked to see her in various stages of undress and received multiple nude pictures of the 11-year old girl.
The FBI, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Black Diamond Police Department, Black Diamond, Washington, conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica D. Cassidy and Earl M. Campbell prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
