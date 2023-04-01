Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last weekend on numerous charges after authorities received a complaint of the suspect barricading himself inside a home on Cagle Drive.
Monroe man held woman at gunpoint, children tried to escape
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
