A Ouachita Parish grand jury recently indicted a Monroe man on second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a woman on South 7th Street in August.
Monroe police responded to a shooting at 800 S 7th St. on Aug. 4 and found Demiesha “Miesha” Hines lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead the next day at a hospital in Shreveport.
Jaishadion “Jaishay” Demarques Sullivan, 20, of 102 Rosewood Drive, Monroe, was indicted for murder on Oct. 18.
The resident at the home informed police that several people arrived at his home, seeking to fight a visitor, Lawrence “Polo” Jones, at his house. Jones stood with Hines outside in the driveway while several other subjects were standing at the edge of the road. The resident said he heard several gunshots.
Jones told police that a vehicle carrying the suspect, Sullivan, arrived and exited their vehicle, wanting to fight. Sullivan carried a semi-automatic handgun. Later, Sullivan fired shots toward Jones but struck Hines instead, according to the Aug. 7 warrant.
