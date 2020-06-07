A Louisiana State Police trooper arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute last week after the trooper observed the suspect's BMW traveling on U.S. Hwy 80 with only one working tail light.
The driver, Roderick Roy Brass, 20, of 4400 Prairie Road, Monroe, was the sole occupant. Brass appeared to be nervous and smelled strongly of marijuana, according to the May 27 arrest report.
Brass denied having any drugs inside his car. After a search, the trooper found a bag containing 99 Ecstasy pills under the driver's seat.
Brass claimed the drugs belonged to his friends and he did not know why the drugs were inside his car.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
