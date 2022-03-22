Monroe man tells officers, 'F*** that court, I'll be out in 30 min' Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Mar 22, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Monroe man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants resisted arrest by Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies last week before dismissing the likelihood that local judges would punish him, authorities say.Deputies with the Ouachita Parish sheriff's Special Crimes Apprehension Team (SCAT) received information via CrimeStoppers about the suspect being at an apartment complex in West Monroe.Deputies approached Andrae Deuntae Harper, 24, of 212 Sweetwood Drive, Monroe, but Harper provided deputies with the wrong name. “The male then stated, 'F*** it, take me to jail, I'm him,'” stated the March 21 arrest report. “I placed the male in handcuffs at which time he stated, 'F*** that court, I'll be out in 30 min.'”Harper was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for resisting an officer and domestic abuse battery. 