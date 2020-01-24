Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of simple assault on a police officer last week after authorities questioned the suspect as part of another investigation.
When first questioned, Don D. Ricks, 53, of 1006 9th St., Monroe, would only tell the officers that, “Y'all must be new out here to not know me, y'all some p***y a** b****es. Y'all lucky y'all got that uniform on, take it off and I'll whoop y'all's ss. Get in that cell with me and I'll beat the f*** out of you and rape your stupid a**,” according to the Jan. 17 arrest report.
Ricks was booked on two counts of the simple assault charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.