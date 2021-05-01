Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on several charges including possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute last week after authorities stopped the suspect's vehicle for failing to stop at a traffic signal's red light.
The driver, Marcus R. Tyson, 40, of 3802 Pippin St., Monroe, had active warrants for his arrest for distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of ecstasy and distribution of heroin, according to the April 22 arrest report.
En route to the parish prison for booking, a deputy noticed Tyson making “odd movements” inside the patrol unit. Later, the deputy found Tyson had taken off his shoes and there was a bag of cocaine lying on the floorboard as well as some cocaine smeared across the rear floorboard.
Tyson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on failure to comply with a red light, possession of “mojo” or synthetic marijuana with intent, possession of ecstasy with intent, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of cocaine, obstruction of justice, and introduction of contraband to a penal facility.
