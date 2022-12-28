Monroe police are investigating a shooting that occurred last week.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ouachita Citizen's 2022 All-Parish football team
- Ouachita Citizen DPOY: Fobbs-White's highlight reel hits fueled Neville
- Neville's Heard, Fobbs-White sign to play in-state on National Signing Day
- Ouachita Citizen OPOY: Graves rewrites OCS record book
- Ouachita Citizen Coach of the Year: Fitzhugh wins 6th state title
- Jeff Crouere: Pathological liar
- Carroll's Blunt signs with Louisiana Tech
- NFL and NBA Christmas Day holiday plays: Best bets for Dec. 25
- Dunbar sentenced to 20 years
- Tourism bureau scrutinizes $87k for fishing tournament
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
READ MORE
Ouachita Parish Public Library will offer its first Winter Reading Challenge this January. … Read moreLibrary plans winter reading challenge
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
With temperatures dropping as low as 12 degrees last week, the city of Monroe and shelters t… Read moreCity, others provide shelter during freezing temps
McGuire United Methodist Church in West Monroe is seeking a part-time piano player to accomp… Read moreMcGuire United Methodist Church seeks piano player
Next summer, Kaiden Hartley from West Monroe will join outstanding high school students from… Read moreWMHS student chosen for NYL Forum
Michael Tolliver, 57, of Monroe, pleaded guilty last week to one count of money laundering. … Read moreBusiness owner pleads guilty to money laundering
- By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts
Writer’s Note: For my final column each year I usually reflect on the old year’s passing and… Read moreGeorgiann Potts: New year, new look at past generations, history
Bonnie Jennifer Sherrard, 46, of Ruston, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Shreveport … Read moreRuston nurse faces 24 years for drug charges
The Union Museum of History and Art in Farmerville is offering a free genealogy workshop to … Read moreUnion museum plans African American genealogy class
Ouachita Parish Schools released a notice of vacancy and request for applications last week … Read moreOuachita Parish Schools now accepting superintendent applications
Monroe police are investigating a shooting that occurred last week. Read moreMonroe PD investigates shooting
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreWe’re gonna have a celebration of points in Holiday Bowl: Best Bets for Wednesday (Dec. 28)
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Weather this time of year in the NFL sometimes makes games more interesting than they otherw… Read moreDerry’s Week 17 NFL Picks: Can Saints remain alive in Philly? Lions-Bears, Niners-Raiders?
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Local firefighters say unsafe heating practices during extremely cold weather conditions spa… Read moreUnsafe heat methods lead to several house fires
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
The state Supreme Court recently transferred a handful of appeals in Monroe businessman Stan… Read moreSupreme Court yanks law clerk case from appeal court
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Reggie Brown, whose career with the Monroe Police Department was dogged by controversy since… Read moreJudge upholds police officer’s termination
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
More than a third of households in the state that participate in the Supplemental Nutritiona… Read moreAdjustments mean benefit cuts for many SNAP recipients
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
After several recent columns about my relationship with Jerry Lee Lewis, several readers hav… Read moreJim Brown: Joys of country living
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
No one in Louisiana scored more political touchdowns this year by simply saying stuff in cle… Read moreJeremy Alford: They said it in 2022
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe City Council approved on Tuesday the eighth change order to renovate and expand t… Read moreWater treatment plant project hits $47.5M
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.