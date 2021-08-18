The Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at 2936 Barrington Drive shortly after 4 p.m. on Aug. 10 that resulted in a woman’s death.
Officers located 25-year-old Jamonese Hutson suffering from a single gunshot wound to the neck area. The victim died as a result of her injuries.
The investigation showed that Dashone Thomas was in the residence with Hutson at the time of the incident. Thomas recently purchased a gun, and was showing it to Hutson; the gun discharged as Thomas was handling the gun, striking Hutson.
Thomas was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with negligent homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.