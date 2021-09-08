Shorty before 6 p.m. on Sept. 4, Monroe Police responded to a shot spotter alert in the 700 block of South 10th Street.
While officers were responding, a caller advised that a female victim was being transported to a hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Further investigation showed that a fight occurred in the 700 block of South 10th Street. During the altercation, Joseph Zinnerman brandished a firearm and shot towards at least least two intended victims. However, a bystander was struck, resulting in non-life threatening injuries. The victim was treated at a local hospital.
Monroe Police Detectives obtained a warrant for Zinnermam. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
