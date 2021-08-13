The Monroe Police Department worked the death of a 21-month-old female at 1001 Mckeen Place in Monroe on Aug. 8, 2019.
In the initial investigation, detectives were told the baby was choking and the father, Dorian Kennedy, performed the Heimlich Maneuver multiple times on the infant.
The child was transported to a local hospital and later died.
An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be the result of multiple blunt force injuries. The infant had injuries to her head, chest, and abdomen, including rib fractures.
These injuries are not consistent with the use of the Heimlich Maneuver. The injuries sustained by the child resulted in extensive internal bleeding.
The body temperature of the infant was also lower than normal, showing the child could have been deceased for several hours before being transported to the hospital.
After conducting further interviews and obtaining medical documentation and further evidence, a warrant for second-degree murder was obtained.
Kennedy was picked up in Colorado last month and later booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.
