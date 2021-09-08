Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sept. 2, Monroe Police responded to a bank robbery at the Chase Bank at 1800 MLK.
Initial investigation showed that 22 year old Tyler Thompson (Balzarett) of California entered the bank and gave an employee a note demanding cash.
Once the note was passed, the silent alarm was activated, initiating Monroe Officers to respond.
Several officers were on scene almost immediately.
Entry was made into the bank and Thompson was taken into custody without further incident.
Thompson was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center for simple robbery and resisting by refusing to give name.
