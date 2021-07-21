Two inmates who escaped the Swanson Correctional Center—a facility operated under the state Office of Juvenile Justice—last week were taken into custody in Lafourche Parish.
Shortly after 9 p.m. on July 13, 2021, officers responded to 4801 South Grand, Swanson Correctional Center, where it was discovered that three inmates had escaped the facility.
Tre'veon Jackson, Curtis Tassin, and Brandt Bennett fled the facility and were spotted around neighboring streets by citizens. Officers circulated the area but the escapees were not located at the time.
Employees at the facility were unable to tell responding officers how the three were able to escape other than climbing the northeast outer perimeter fence to the facility.
Just before 8 a.m., officers were sent to Pershing Ave. where a 2010 Burgundy Nissan Altima (no license tag information) was reported stolen by three subjects fitting the description of the escapees. Pershing Ave. is approximately six blocks north of the Correctional Center.
Tassin and Bennett have been taken into custody in Lafourche Parish on July 14.
