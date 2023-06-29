Louisiana State Police Troop F was contacted by the Monroe Police Department (MPD) in reference to the arrest of an off-duty Louisiana State Police Sergeant on Monday. Officials with MPD indicated that, 49-year-old Shelton Crooks of Monroe was arrested for DWI and hit and run.

