Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman for alleged domestic abuse battery last week after she crashed her automobile into her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle.
After running into the victim’s Oldsmobile, Tia Dudley, 29, of 4204 Booker St., Monroe exited her Chevy Impala and struck the victim on “his arms and shoulders,” according to the April 23 arrest report.
Dudley was upset because the victim picked up their son from the babysitter without her permission, according to the arrest report.
The victim and Dudley were in a relationship for two years, according to authorities.
Dudley’s son was released to the victim’s mother after the suspect's arrest.
Dudley was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
