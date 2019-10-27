Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault last week after authorities received a complaint about the suspect trying to cut her grandmother with a knife.
April G. West, 19, of 3200 Lee Ave., Monroe, threatened her grandmother with a knife, according to several family members that spoke with the officers.
Police entered the house and found West crying in a bedroom.
“As I tried to speak to April, she was screaming that her grandmother had been bothering her all day,” stated the Oct. 14 arrest report. “When asked, April stated she did in fact raise a knife at her grandmother because she would not leave her alone about putting her shoes on the furniture.”
One family member had captured a video of the knife incident on a cell phone. The video showed West threatening, “I'm going to kill you.”
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
