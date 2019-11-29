Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe woman on several charges including two counts of domestic abuse battery after authorities learned of a domestic disturbance on Madison Drive.
One of the victims said Lashandra Latrice Goodjoint, 45, of 219 Madison Drive, Monroe, said she, her mother and Goodjoint were engaged in a fight. Goodjoint punched one victim in the face and pulled a clump of hair out of another victim. Goodjoint also drew a large knife and began chasing her around the kitchen island. Goodjoint cut one victim with the knife.
The second victim confirmed the account.
During questioning, Goodjoint claimed the two victims jumped on her so she drew a knife to get them off her.
When told she was under arrest, Goodjoint resisted being handcuffed. Deputies picked up Goodjoint and carried her to the patrol unit. She tried to kick the windows and bit a deputy's finger, according to the Nov. 19 arrest report.
She also beat her head against the patrol window during transportation to the prison.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of two counts of domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse (aggravated assault), aggravated battery, resisting an officer, and battery of a police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.