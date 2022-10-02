Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman last week after she allegedly hit her daughter.
Monroe woman accused of battering daughter with special needs
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- MARTIN: How West Monroe's non-district schedule fell apart
- Ouachita hosts OCS for historic Thursday night matchup
- Ouachita plays fast and physical in Thursday night's win over OCS
- MARTIN: Will Week 5 offer up more upsets?
- St. Frederick hands Delhi Charter its first loss of the season
- Law clerk, judges want evidence thrown out
- Richwood looking to match Sterlington's desperation for a win Friday
- Ruston edges Neville in classic slugfest between rivals
- Wossman looks to start fast in district with North Webster coming to town
- NELA farmers face crisis
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman last week after she allegedly hit her daughter. Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week for allegedly breaking into TP Outdoors. Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
You won’t find Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill celebrating a loss. That much is guaranteed. Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
After beating North Webster, 38-6, to start district with a 1-0 record, Wossman head coach T… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after he was accused of battering his pregnant… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
After weeks of slugging it out with Top 10 foes in the biggest classifications Arkansas and … Read more
- By Joey Martin
A nationally-known arbitrator who spent many summers in Ferriday, said the threat of rail wo… Read more
LA 34 Jonesboro Rd at the railroad grade crossing will be closed to all vehicular traffic fr… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe had the best non-district schedule a fan could ask for back in January. Phew, a … Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman last week after she allegedly threw a brick which hit … Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
A special appointed judge is expected to entertain oral arguments this week about whether ju… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Area farmers say the recent rainfall in northeastern Louisiana has damaged crops so badly th… Read more
Monroe police are investigating a shooting that occurred last week. Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Sterlington Town Council is considering making larger payments to Cross Keys Bank to era… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe City Council is seeking bids to build a new exhibit at the Louisiana Purchase Gar… Read more
Monroe residents under the Lakeshore Swartz Water System (LSWS) are expected to receive wate… Read more
The City of West Monroe is seeking input from its residents and business owners about the qu… Read more
Union Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested two men last week after they allegedly robbed Oasis… Read more
Monroe police are investigating a shooting that occurred last week. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.