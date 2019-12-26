A Monroe woman was arrested for attempted second-degree murder last week after authorities received a report of a victim beaten and dragged by a car.
The suspect was identified as Crystal Ranae Coleman, 27, of 700 Swayze St., Monroe.
On Dec. 13, Monroe police received an assault and battery with a deadly weapon call from a store at the Eastgate Shopping Center on Louisville Avenue.
Officers found Raedra Phillips in the parking lot, bleeding from her head and face.
“Phillips said that she was inside the dollar store with her children,” stated the Dec. 16 warrant. “Phillips was in line behind Crystal Coleman who as paying for an item. Phillips said she paid for her items and walked to her car with her children and upon opening her door, she was struck in the head with a black tire iron that Coleman was wielding. Phillips was struck several times with the tire iron without provocation about the head and face. Coleman reportedly said, 'B***h, you are going to die today' as she was battering Phillips with the tire iron. Coleman dragged Phillips around by the hair and entered her own vehicle. Coleman was able to put her vehicle in drive and drove off while still holding on to Phillips' hair. Coleman drove about 15 feet while dragging Phillips whose feet were dragging the concrete surface.”
Several witnesses saw the incident occur. Two witnesses confirmed the victim's account.
“There is a long, documented history of disturbances between the two parties and the victim (requests) a protective order be considered,” stated the warrant.
