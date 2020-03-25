Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of simple burglary last week after authorities learned of a break-in and theft of an Apple iPhone.
April Ann Henderson, 29, of 1101 Richwood Road, Monroe, was accused of breaking the window of the victim's home, entering the home and stealing an iPhone.
The victim told police she saw Henderson leave the house through the front door.
Using the victim's description of Henderson, police apprehended the suspect. During questioning, Henderson denied entering the home or damaging the window.
Henderson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
