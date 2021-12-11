Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of simple battery and resisting an officer last week after authorities received a complaint about a fight involving a handgun on Kenilworth Drive.
The victim—who appeared to have scars, cuts and was bleeding from her right arm—told police that Barbara Ann Williams, 55, of 111 Martinez St., Monroe, had paid $20 for a card representing $50 in federal SNAP benefits.
Williams apparently reported losing her purse before she bought any food, and the victim reported the card stolen.
“The victim advised Williams came to the residence to fight the victim because Williams believed that the victim turned off the card in order to defraud her of the SNAP benefits after payment,” stated the Dec. 2 arrest report. “The victim advised she tried to tell Williams that the card still had not made it but Williams began to fight her, biting and scratching her as she tried to get away from her, as Williams was double or more her size.”
During the fight, another tenant tried to help the victim and witnessed Williams appear to draw a handgun and point it at the two people.
During questioning, Williams provided police with the handgun which she admitted brandishing during the fight.
“Williams admitted that she brandished the fake handgun knowing that the victims and others would believe it was a real gun, in order to protect herself,” stated the arrest report. “It was determined the handgun was a fake gun, or airsoft black pistol.”
Williams claimed she visited the victim’s home to pick up food to cook at her uncle’s residence.
Williams’ uncle denied any knowledge of preparing a meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.