Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe woman on a handful of charges including criminal mischief (giving false report to police) on Sunday after the suspect called the Sheriff's Office twice to say she had shot and killed someone.
When asked about her location, Lasundria Evette Varner, 40, of 204 Pierce Dr., Monroe, disconnected the line, forcing authorities to ping her location.
Deputies made contact with Varner, who claimed she had not killed anyone but said she wanted to.
Varner was placed in handcuffs for making a false report. During a search of her person, deputies found two bags containing marijuana as well as a glass pipe containing crack cocaine.
Varner denied ownership of the drugs.
Deputies confirmed the man Varner wanted to kill was in good health.
Varner was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of crack cocaine.
