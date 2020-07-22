Richwood police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of public intoxication and contempt of court last week after authorities learned of an incident at Richwood Town Hall.
The officer observed Katerra A. Burns, 46, of 3511 Jackson St., Monroe, entered mayor's court at the Town Hall.
“She appeared to be intoxicated, when her name was called she proceeded to dance to the podium,” stated the July 15 arrest report. “Katerra Burns began to speak incoherently, Burns' breath had a strong odor of alcohol. Burns then became agitated and yelled, 'That she needs to have her date in court.'”
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
