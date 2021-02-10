West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of disturbing the peace through drunkenness last week after authorities received a complaint about a burglary.
The suspect, Candace Ann Long, 42, of 100 Westchester Drive, Monroe, claimed she was the victim of a burglary and said, “That b***h behind the bar robbed me.” After investigation, police found Long to be drunk.
“Long refused to answer any questions and kept saying, 'Check the cameras,'” stated the Feb. 7 arrest report.
The bartender told police that Long had been in the bar drinking for nearly nine hours.
“Bartender advised when Long tried to leave, she took her keys from her and told her to call a ride,” stated the arrest report.
Long refused to call a ride when asked to by police, according to the arrest report.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
