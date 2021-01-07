Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman last week for firing a gun near three people.
Jerika M. Abram, 28, of 2400 Deloach Circle, Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for aggravated assault with a firearm.
According to the Dec. 27 arrest report, Abram came to a location in downtown Monroe in an attempt to fight the victim’s niece.
The victim told police that Abram produced a black handgun and pointed it toward her and two others stating, “If y'all get close to me, I’m shooting all you *******.”
The victim said she witnessed Abram shoot the gun one time but was unsure whether she was shooting toward anyone.
During questioning, Abram told police she fired the gun, but it was only in the air in an act of self-defense and not toward anyone.
