Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe woman last week on suspicion of harboring two stolen dogs at her apartment.
Deputies were dispatched to the apartment of Judy Gravions, 63, of 2401 Washington St., Monroe, where she was suspected of harboring dogs stolen from the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter in West Monroe.
Gravions refused to open the door and give the dogs to animal control, according to the June 16 arrest report. She said the dogs belonged to her and were her service animals.
Gravions exited her apartment and tried to leave, but deputies informed her she was under arrest and tried to handcuff her. Deputies said Gravions pulled away to avoid being handcuffed.
During questioning, Gravions said she was not the person who stole the dogs.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of illegal possession of stolen dogs and resisting an officer.
