Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of 28 counts of criminal mischief after she was reported to be passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Deputies noticed Leslie Fuselier, 36, of 131 Swartz School Road, Monroe was “groggy and sluggish” after being woken. Her speech was slurred and she was unsteady on her feet, according to the April 21 arrest report.
Deputies searched Fuselier’s vehicle and found several pieces of mail that were not addressed to her.
“Leslie stated the mail in her vehicle was old and she only picked it up to give it back to the owners/recipients,” stated the arrest report.
Two of the opened pieces of mail were from the Internal Revenue Service, according to the arrest report.
Fuselier was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for removing mail from mail boxes.
