Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm on Monday after authorities learned of an incident at a house on Wood Street.
The victim claimed Jerika M. Abram, 27, of 2400 Deloach Circle, Monroe, came to her house to fight her niece, producing a black handgun and pointed the gun at her and two other people.
Abram told them, “If y'all get close to me, I'm shooting all you b***hes,” according to the July 27 arrest report.
The victim claimed Abram fired the weapon once, but could not say whether the gun was fired in their direction.
During questioning, Abram told police she did discharge the firearm but fired it in the air. Abram claimed the act was self-defense.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.