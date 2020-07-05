Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for possession of a hallucinogenic and contributing the delinquency of a juvenile last week after authorities conducted a welfare check on the suspect.
Lakyria Benya Robinson, 20, of 207 Peach St., Monroe, called authorities to check on her because she had bought a hallucinogenic edible for $55 from someone on Facebook, according to the June 26 arrest report.
“Robinson confessed she ate about half of the edible then sat it on the kitchen counter,” stated the arrest report. “Robinson went on to say that her 17-year-old sister took a small bite from the edible while in her presence.”
Robinson reported hyperventilating and did not feel well.
“Robinson also stated this was her first time eating an edible and did not know what was mixed in with the rice krispie,” stated the arrest report.
Officers detected the smell of marijuana from the bag containing the hallucinogenic edible.
Robinson was checked by medical staff and cleared. Later, she was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.