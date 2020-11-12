Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman arrested for aggravated battery last week.
Qukeisha Renee Warfield, 1 Roy Drive, West Monroe, was arrested for aggravated battery.
The victim told police that Warfield stabbed him, and he identified Warfield as his girlfriend.
The victim stated Warfield stabbed him in the left upper arm and also hit him in the head with a metal pot during an argument. They got into an argument because he asked Warfield to leave the house, the victim said.
During questioning, Warfield claimed she stabbed the victim because he was trying to kick her out and was placing her belongings outside.
Warfield was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
