Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe woman last week for aggravated battery after authorities received a complaint of a stabbing on Killoden Drive.
The male victim told deputies he and Shadawn Anderson, 47, of 1013 Killoden Drive, Monroe, had gotten into an argument earlier that day.
The victim said that when he tried to leave the house, Anderson went inside and got a kitchen knife. He said Anderson stabbed him several times in his right arm and hand as he was trying to get away.
The victim said he got the knife away from Anderson and threw it away from her, according to the July 28 arrest report. He was taken to St. Francis Medical Center.
During questioning, Anderson admitted to stabbing the victim.
Anderson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge.
