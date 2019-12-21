Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated second-degree battery last week after authorities received a stabbing complaint from a house on Morton Street.
The victim had several wounds that appeared to be have been made by a sharp, bladed object.
The victim said Wanda Lavon Godfrey, 41, of 121 Dodie Lane, Monroe, stabbed her.
“She stated the two were arguing and the arrestee came onto the porch where she was sitting and began stabbing her with a razor blade,” stated the Dec. 13 arrest report.
Several witnesses confirmed the victim's account.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of 10 stab wounds, three of which were to her head. All of the wounds, except one, required stitches.
Later, a deputy made contact with Godfrey, who initially provided a false name and Social Security number, according to the arrest report.
During questioning, Godfrey admitted she got into a fight with the victim and used a razor blade from a box cutter to stab the victim.
At Ouachita Correctional Center, deputies searched Godfrey's person and found a small vial containing PCP.
Godfrey was booked on the above charge as well as on introducing contraband into a penal facility, possession of PCP, and resisting an officer.
