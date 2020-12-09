Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe woman last week on suspicion of stealing $400 in coins.
Brandy N. Caudle, 36, of 1684 Prairie Road, Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for simple burglary and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
On Nov. 30, a victim on Duffy Lee Road told deputies that Caudle forced entry into his residence while he was away and stole some $400 in coins from a plastic container.
The victim said once he returned home, he realized his residence had been burglarized. The victim said he saw Caudle next door at a neighbor’s residence as he left.
The victim also said he confronted Caudle about the burglary, and she admitted to committing the burglary but only returned $130 of the missing money.
During questioning last week, Caudle, at first denied the claims but later admitted to deputies to being under the influence of narcotics and did break into the residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.