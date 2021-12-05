Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of simple battery and disturbing the peace on Sunday after authorities received a battery complaint from a store on Reddix Lane.
The victim claimed Ashanty J. Wright, 24, of 1956 Samuel Drive, Monroe, struck her several times on the face, causing bleeding and possibly breaking her nose. The victim said it appeared that Wright used a lock to strike her.
The victim said she tried to hit Wright to defend herself.
Deputies made contact with Wright, who claimed she and the victim were fighting each other in the store.
Wright denied striking the victim with a lock.
A store employee told deputies that Wright struck the victim as the victim exited the store. The employee said they did not see Wright wielding a lock, though they asked to press charges against Wright for fighting in the store.
The deputy observed store video surveillance footage that showed Wright strike the victim with a closed fist as the victim exits the store.
“As the victim attempted to separate herself from Wright, Wright can be seen pulling the victim's hair,” stated the Nov. 28 arrest report. “They continued fighting in the store until a store employee and several bystanders broke up the fight.”
Wright was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the charges.
