Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of domestic abuse (aggravated assault) earlier this month after authorities learned of a disturbance on St. John Drive.
The homeowner claimed her daughter, Earnestine Levetha Cooks, 35, of 1211 St. John Drive, Monroe, threatened her with a firearm and said, “If I had bullets, I'd blow your f***ing head off.”
A witness confirmed that Cooks took a gun and cursed at her mother.
Police found Cooks near a gun.
During questioning, Cooks admitted she had the gun during the incident.
Cooks' eight-month-old son was present in the room at the time.
While en route to the parish prison, Cooks said, “That b***h needs to die” and “I hate that b***h,” according to the Sept. 4 arrest report.
The arresting officer said they believed Cooks intended to harm others.
Cooks was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.