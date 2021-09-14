Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of domestic abuse (aggravated assault) last week after authorities received a complaint from the suspect that her 17-year-old son would not return home.
The son told police he was afraid of returning to his mother's custody because of an argument earlier during which he claimed she—Tiffany Makesha Nelson, 47, of 2800 Grand St., Monroe—picked up a kitchen knife.
“Victim stated that Nelson approached him and stated, 'I will stab you and throw this hot grease on you,'” stated the Sept. 4 arrest report.
The 17-year-old said he feared being stabbed so he left.
During questioning, Nelson denied threatening to stab her son.
A witness provided a statement to police that confirmed the 17-year-old's account, police said.
Nelson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.