Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of criminal trespass last week after authorities received a trespassing complaint.
The complainant told authorities that the suspect, Kristin Sierre Stoffer, 26, of 150 Little Bee Lane, Monroe, stood in her front yard and screamed, “I will burn this motherf***er down.”
A witness confirmed Stoffer made a disturbance in the complainant's yard.
Deputies made contact with Stoffer, who claimed she was not trespassing because her father owned “all of this land.”
Stoffer emitted a strong smell of an alcoholic beverage.
Stoffer was transported to a local hospital and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
