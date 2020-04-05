Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery earlier this month after authorities learned of a disturbance at a home on Breece Circle.
A witness and a victim confirmed that Lakecia Tiyanna Walker, 23, of 16 Breece Circle, Monroe, took a knife and tried to stab the victim. The victim fled while carrying his and Walker's seven-month-old daughter.
He tried to block Walker from cutting him but received several cuts to his left hand, to his torso and shoulder area.
During questioning, Walker admitted she was trying to kill the victim.
During the fight, the seven-month-old received a five-inch cut to her left foot.
Both victims' injuries required several stitches.
Walker was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
