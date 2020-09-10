Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated battery and cruelty to juveniles last week after authorities learned of a child left stranded on Louisville Avenue.
The child told police that her mother, Leslie B. Fuselier, 35, of 131 Swartz School Road, Monroe, had battered her. The child had red markings on her neck and face.
The child said her mother wrapped a vehicle seatbelt around her neck to the point where she could not breathe, pulled her from the vehicle by her hair and proceeded to strike her with an open hand until her nose bled.
The child said she tried to leave, but her mother used the vehicle to hit her, causing her to fall. Police observed cuts on the child's elbows where she struck the pavement. The child said her mother left her there, in the extreme heat. Police provided water to the child.
Fuselier did not give a statement, according to the Aug. 31 arrest report.
Fuselier was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.